Murray-Boyles finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Wednesday's 97-95 victory over Indiana.

Murray-Boyles moved into the starting lineup, replacing RJ Barrett, who is currently sidelined due to a knee injury. Despite starting, Murray-Boyles was barely visible, going scoreless for just the second time this season. While there have been some flashes from the rookie, he has been mostly underwhelming, averaging 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds through his first 14 appearances.