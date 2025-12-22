Murray-Boyles closed with eight points (4-8 FG), five rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 96-81 loss to the Nets.

Jakob Poeltl (back) returned from a two-game absence Sunday, only to leave the game for good after seven minutes due to a setback. That could mean a few more minutes per game for the rookie if Poeltl misses time, but his fantasy appeal has been lacking recently. Over his last five games, Murray-Boyles is averaging 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 blocks in 19.0 minutes per contest.