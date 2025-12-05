Murray-Boyles had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Considering he saw just 16 minutes, this was quite the line from the rookie. His fantasy production has left a lot to be desired for the most part, though that's mainly due to low minutes. Through 18 games, he's averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 18.0 minutes per night.