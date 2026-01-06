Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Fills stat sheet Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles produced 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over the Hawks.
The rookie first-rounder put together arguably his best performance of the season Monday, finishing with a season high in assists while matching his season highs in blocks and steals. Murray-Boyles also led the Raptors with a plus-24 point differential, and his strong play could have him remain in the Raptors' starting lineup ahead of Sandro Mamukelashvili for as long as Jakob Poeltl (back) is sidelined.
