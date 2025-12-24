Murray-Boyles registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three steals and one block over 25 minutes during the Raptors' 112-91 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

Murray-Boyles played a key role for the Raptors on both ends of the floor, posting a game-high four stocks while grabbing a career-high 13 boards, nine of which came on the offensive glass. His layup in the final minute of the fourth quarter brought him past the double-digit point threshold, thus giving the rookie first-rounder the first double-double of his NBA career. Jakob Poeltl could be facing a multi-game absence due to a back strain that he aggravated against the Nets on Sunday, which means Murray-Boyles should see an expanded role as the first big man off the bench behind Sandro Mamukelashvili in the short term.