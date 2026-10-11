Murray-Boyles finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 114-106 preseason win over the Clippers.

Murray-Boyles came within one rebound of a double-double, delivering an encouraging all-around performance in his reserve role. The young forward was a commanding presence defensvely and also made the most of his touches offensively. He's ticketed for a bigger role in his sophomore year after averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes per tilt through 57 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025-26. Murray-Boyles' ability to contribute across multiple categories could help him carve out a meaningful role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation.