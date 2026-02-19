Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Gets green light Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murray-Boyles will shed his probable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left thumb injury. The rookie first-rounder may come off the bench due to Jakob Poeltl (back) returning to the lineup.
