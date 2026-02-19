default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles will shed his probable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left thumb injury. The rookie first-rounder may come off the bench due to Jakob Poeltl (back) returning to the lineup.

