Murray-Boyles went to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left thumb sprain and is questionable to return, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Murray-Boyles has been dealing with a lingering left thumb issue, and the injury appeared to be aggravated when Luka Doncic attempted to strip the ball out of the former's hands, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. Sunday marked Murray-Boyles' ninth consecutive start, and with Jakob Poeltl (back) sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili should see a sizeable uptick in minutes off the bench for as long Murray-Boyles is out of the game.