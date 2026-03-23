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Murray-Boyles (thumb) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles will shed his questionable tag and return from an 11-game absence due to a left thumb sprain. He's likely to split the center minutes with Sandro Mamukelashvili in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back) on Monday.

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