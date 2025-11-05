Murray-Boyles will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Jakob Poeltl (back) is returning from a three-game absence Tuesday evening, which will shift Murray-Boyles back to the second unit. Through two games as a reserve this season, Murray-Boyles owns averages of 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.5 turnovers per game in 18.5 minutes a night.