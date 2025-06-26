Murray-Boyles was selected by the Raptors with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Murray-Boyles returned to South Carolina for his sophomore season and broke out with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 32 games. The forward excelled as an interior scorer, converting 62.2 percent of his two-point attempts, though his outside shot remains a work in progress after hitting just 26.5 percent from three. Toronto already has a crowded forward rotation led by Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett, so Murray-Boyles' early role with the Raptors is still uncertain.