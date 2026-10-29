Murray-Boyles chipped in 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 victory over the Magic.

Murray-Boyles provided an efficient offensive spark, connecting on two three-pointers while reaching double figures despite limited playing time. However, foul trouble restricted his involvement, as the second-year forward committed five personal fouls in just 15 minutes. His developing perimeter shooting is encouraging, but he will need a more consistent workload to become a dependable fantasy contributor.