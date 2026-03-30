Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit.
Murray-Boyles is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to lower-back spasms. If the rookie first-rounder is unable to play, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo would be candidates to see increased burn in the frontcourt.
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