Murray-Boyles chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to San Antonio.

Murray-Boyles bounced back after a poor showing in his NBA debut, filling the stat sheet, including a career-high 19 points. It was an encouraging performance despite the loss, with the rookie flashing his defensive upside. Jakob Poeltl left this game with a back injury, potentially opening up a few extra minutes for Murray-Boyles moving forward.