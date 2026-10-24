Murray-Boyles posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 112-102 win over the Wizards.

Murray-Boyles led the Raptors' bench in scoring Friday, and his three steals were tied with Kawhi Leonard for most on the team. Even though he's operating in a bench role, Murray-Boyles' versatility on defense and ability to switch matchups while playing alongside Leonard and Scottie Barnes will afford the second-year big man plenty of playing time. There's a scenario where Murray-Boyles enters the starting lineup this season in games when Jakob Poeltl is not available.