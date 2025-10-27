Murray-Boyles (forearm) was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and grabbed two rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Mavericks.

The No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Murray-Boyles had been sidelined for the first two games of the season due to a forearm muscle strain before getting cleared for his NBA debut Sunday. The rookie settled in as the primary backup for Scottie Barnes, subbing in for him in three of his four stints on the court. Though Murray-Boyles is regarded as a versatile defender who's capable of guarding multiple positions, he lacks a reliable shooting touch, which was evident in his 0-for-4 showing Sunday. Barring a deluge of injuries to their top scoring options, the Raptors are unlikely to entrust Murray-Boyles with major minutes or a high-usage role as a rookie, making it difficult to count on him offering meaningful fantasy production in 2025-26.