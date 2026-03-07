Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Murray-Boyles' absence will extend to four game while recovering from a left thumb sprain, and his next chance to play is in Tuesday's road contest against the Rockets. Sandro Mamukelashvili will continue to serve as the Raptors' main big man off the bench behind starter Jakob Poeltl for as long as Murray-Boyles is sidelined, though Jonathan Mogbo has also seen some limited minutes in the rotation as of late.