Murray-Boyles is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Murray-Boyles went scoreless in eight minutes in his last start, but he's been far more productive when coming off the bench. The rookie out of South Carolina is averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 boards across 17.2 minutes per game when deployed in the second unit.

