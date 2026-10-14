Murray-Boyles compiled 19 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over New York.

Murray-Boyles put together another impressive performance, continuing what has been a strong preseason. Despite the fact that he is likely to assume a bench role come opening night, Murray-Boyles is seen as a potential breakout candidate this season. He should serve as the primary sixth man on most nights, but there could certainly be situations in which he is inserted into the starting lineup. Anyone considering him in drafts will have to do so in the eighth or ninth round.