Murray-Boyles (knee) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The rookie will miss a second straight game with an MCL sprain. His next chance to play comes Nov. 23 against the Nets. The Raptors have been running a tight rotation lately, but Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter could see a small bump in minutes off the bench with this news.