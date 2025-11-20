Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (knee) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
The rookie will miss a second straight game with an MCL sprain. His next chance to play comes Nov. 23 against the Nets. The Raptors have been running a tight rotation lately, but Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter could see a small bump in minutes off the bench with this news.
