Murray-Boyles posted 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 22 minutes in Thursday''s 128-114 victory over Miami.

Murray-Boyles ended up playing more minutes than starting center Jakob Poeltl (17) and fellow big-man reserve Sandro Mamukelashvili (18). Murray-Boyles led the Raptors in rebounds and scored 14 of his 17 points in the paint to finish as the team's third-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (38 points) and RJ Barrett (22 points). Murray-Boyles has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 22.1 minutes.