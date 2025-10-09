Murray-Boyles produced 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 23 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over the Kings.

Murray looked no worse for wear after appearing to roll his ankle during Monday's exhibition defeat to the Nuggets, chipping in across several areas Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder certainly benefitted from the absence of Scottie Barnes (knee), and the former appears ticketed for a reserve role for Opening Night. That said, Murray-Boyles may not have as clear a path to minutes once Barnes is ready to get back into the fold for Toronto.