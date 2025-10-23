Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (forearm) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.
After missing the season opener against the Hawks due to a forearm injury, Murray-Boyles has a chance to make his debut. If he's unable to play, the team will likely turn to Jonathan Mogbo in the second unit.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Gets through pregame workout•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Won't play vs. Atlanta•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Limited at practice•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Out with forearm injury•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Won't play Sunday•