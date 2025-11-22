Murray-Boyles (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Murray-Boyles has missed the Raptors' last two games with an MCL sprain, and a decision on his status will probably be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. He's averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in his 11 appearances (three starts) this season.