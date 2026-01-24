Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.

Murray-Boyles has missed the past three games with a bruised thumb on his shooting hand, but it looks like there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Sunday evening. If the rookie is cleared to return, Sandro Mamukelashvili would likely head back to the second unit, and Jonathan Mogbo could drop from the rotation entirely.