Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles, who aggravated his left thumb injury during Sunday's game versus the Pacers, was unable to practice Tuesday and remains day-to-day. With this being the final game before the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising if the team held him out to be safe. If he's unable to play, the Raptors could lean more on Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter.