Murray-Boyles (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Golden State.

Murray-Boyles is still under the weather and is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. However, if the rookie first-rounder is cleared to return, he could see increased playing time due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Over his last five games, Murray-Boyles has averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.8 minutes per tilt.