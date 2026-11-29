Murray-Boyles is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles posted an impressive stat line against the Nets on Friday, delivering 19 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes. He's competing with Jakob Poeltl for the starting role, but even if he comes off the bench, he should see steady playing time. If he doesn't suit up Sunday, Jamison Battle and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be in line to see more minutes in the frontcourt.