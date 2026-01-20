Murray-Boyles (thumb) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Murray-Boyles injured his left thumb during the Raptors' loss to the Lakers on Sunday, and the injury was diagnosed as a contusion after X-rays came back negative. Jakob Poeltl continues to be sidelined by a back injury, so Sandro Mamukelashvili would likely enter the Raptors' starting lineup Tuesday if Murray-Boyles is not cleared to play.