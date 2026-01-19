Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Murray-Boyles aggravated his left thumb injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and his night will end with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 25 minutes. It's a sizable blow to the Raptors' frontcourt that is already without Jakob Poeltl (back), and Murray-Boyles will continue to get tests to determine the severity of his injury. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo should see more minutes off the bench for the rest of Sunday's game in Murray-Boyles' absence.