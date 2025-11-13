Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Cleveland, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
Murray-Boyles is feeling ill and will miss Thursday's game, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's contest in Indiana. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo will split the backup center duties behind Jakob Poeltl with Murray-Boyles inactive.
