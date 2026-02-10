default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors labeled the rookie as questionable a few minutes prior to this report, but it sounds like the team will exercise caution leading up to the All-Star break. In his absence, there will be more minutes available for guys like Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter.

