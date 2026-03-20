Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, though head coach Darko Rajakovic said he's "very close" to returning, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles will miss a 10th straight game due to a left thumb sprain. However, the rookie first-rounder has been participating in live scrimmages and is ramping up toward a return, so he can be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Phoenix until Toronto provides an update on his status. With Murray-Boyles out, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jamison Battle are candidates for increased minutes.