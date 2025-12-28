Murray-Boyles (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles is under the weather and will miss his second consecutive contest. The rookie first-rounder's next opportunity to suit up will come in Monday's matchup against the Magic. With the 20-year-old forward joining Jakob Poeltl (back) on the sidelines, Ochai Agbaji, Jamison Battle and Gradey Dick are candidates for increased minutes, while Jonathan Mogbo could remain in the Toronto rotation.