Murray-Boyles has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Cleveland, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Murray-Boyles is feeling ill and will miss Thursday's game, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's contest in Indiana. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo will split the backup center duties behind Jakob Poeltl with Murray-Boyles inactive.

