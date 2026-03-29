Murray-Boyles (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles sustained a back injury during Friday's win over the Pelicans. The rookie-first rounder was initially cleared to play Sunday but has apparently suffered a setback during pregame warmups, and he will look to progress enough in his recovery to return Tuesday against the Pistons. With Murray-Boyles sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jonathan Mogbo and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all slated to see more minutes off the bench.