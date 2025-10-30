Murray-Boyles produced 13 points (5-8 FG), one rebound, two assists and three three-pointers in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 loss to the Rockets.

Murray-Boyles got the start with Jakob Poeltl (back) unavailable, and while he showed some flashes of his upside, he also made some rookie mistakes that resulted in him getting yanked early in the third quarter. He did, however, return to close out the game, so it would seem he's avoided the dog house. If Poetlt needs to miss Friday's game in Cleveland, Murray-Boyles would make sense as a streamer target, assuming he gets another starting nod.