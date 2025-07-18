Murray-Boyles totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and two assists over 25 minutes in Thursday's 81-69 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Murray-Boyles stood out in an otherwise sluggish offensive game, leading all scorers and finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double. The forward has shown encouraging flashes this Summer League after being selected No. 9 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft out of South Carolina.