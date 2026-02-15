Murray-Boyles (thumb). saw 1:14 of court time between Team Melo's two games Friday in the Castrol Rising Stars event in Los Angeles, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording no other statistics.

Murray-Boyles had missed the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday against the Pistons due to a left thumb sprain, but the injury didn't keep him from participating in All-Star weekend festivities. Even so, Murray-Boyles saw by far the least amount of playing time of any of the seven players on the Team Melo roster, and the rookie first-round pick failed to get off the bench for the 25-24 loss to Team Vince in the championship game. Murray-Boyles is still expected to be good to go for the Raptors' first game out of the break Thursday in Chicago, but he could be in store for a smaller role than he's held over the past few weeks after center Jakob Poeltl (back) recently returned to action following a lengthy absence.