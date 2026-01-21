default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (thumb) will not play Wednesday against the Kings.

The rookie will miss his second game in a row Wednesday. He was carrying a questionable tag prior to Tuesday's game, so fantasy managers can assume that he will be day-to-day moving forward. Sandro Mamukelashvili could see another extended workload off the bench Wednesday.

