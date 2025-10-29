Murray-Boyles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the first career start for the rookie first-rounder, who'll be filling in at center for the injured Jakob Poeltl (back). Murray-Boyles ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-103 defeat to the Spurs, so he'll be looking to build on that showing Wednesday.