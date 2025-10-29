Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Starting sans Poeltl
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the first career start for the rookie first-rounder, who'll be filling in at center for the injured Jakob Poeltl (back). Murray-Boyles ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-103 defeat to the Spurs, so he'll be looking to build on that showing Wednesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Impressive showing in loss•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Muted production in debut•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will debut Sunday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Won't play vs. Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Downgraded to doubtful•