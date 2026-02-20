Murray-Boyles will start Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Although Jakob Poeltl (back) is available to play, he'll come off the bench and operate under a minutes restriction behind Murray-Boyles. As a starter this season (19 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.