Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles will start Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Jakob Poeltl (back) is available to play, he'll come off the bench and operate under a minutes restriction behind Murray-Boyles. As a starter this season (19 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.
