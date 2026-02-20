Murray-Boyles posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 victory over the Bulls.

Despite Jakob Poeltl being available, Murray-Boyles remained in the starting lineup Thursday. The center rotation in Toronto could be able to get weird, with all three candidates now healthy and available. For now, Murray-Boyles appears to be the preferred option, making him a viable 12-team asset. However, there is a decent chance Poeltl will eventually supplant him in the starting lineup, at which point fantasy managers will have to re-evaluate the situation.