Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Still sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Murray-Boyles appeared in the first three preseason games before sustaining a right elbow injury Friday that kept him out Sunday and will sideline him again Wednesday. The severity of the issue hasn't been thoroughly detailed, but it isn't believed to be serious; still, his status will be worth watching ahead of the preseason finale Friday against the Nets.
