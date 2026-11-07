Murray-Boyles notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-107 victory over the Bucks.

Making his third straight start, this one in place of Scottie Barnes (groin), Murray-Boyles set new season highs in minutes, points and steals. The second-year forward is making a case for a longer look in the starting five, averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.3 minutes over the last three contests while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, but Murray-Boyles will likely be a fixture on the second unit when Barnes and Jakob Poeltl are both healthy.