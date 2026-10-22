Murray-Boyles racked up six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 win over the Bulls.

The second-year forward finished the 43-point victory as Toronto's leading rebounder despite coming off the bench. Jakob Poeltl tallied three points, six boards, one steal and one block as the starting center in 22 minutes, and it appears their playing time could be close to a 50-50 split, depending on the matchup. We'll get more of an idea when the Raptors visit the Wizards on Friday.