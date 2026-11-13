Murray-Boyles ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, five blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 loss to the 76ers.

Murray-Boyles made up for a rough showing in Wednesday's 98-93 loss to the Celtics with a career-high-tying five blocks. However, he did fail to record a rebound despite playing 30-plus minutes, making it the second-year Raptors' first such outing this season. Murray-Boyles will continue providing solid fantasy contributions across several categories, especially if his minutes keep climbing with Scottie Barnes (groin) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined.