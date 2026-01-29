Murray-Boyles (thumb) logged four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 loss to the Knicks.

Murray-Boyles didn't really look for his shot in his first game back, but he did a nice job distributing the rock, and he set a career high in blocks as well. Jakob Poeltl (back) has not made much progress and remains without a timetable to return, so Murray-Boyles will likely be the starting center in Toronto until further notice. Over 14 starts this season, Murray-Boyles has provided averages of 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.