Murray-Boyles accumulated 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.

The Raptors had a quiet trade deadline, and that's good news for the rookie, as his role is seemingly locked in going forward. Over his last five games, he's seeing 29.7 minutes per contest with 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks on 64.7 percent shooting from the field.