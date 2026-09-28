Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Murray-Boyles will see time at both power forward and center this season, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rajakovic added that Murray-Boyles could play alongside Jakob Poeltl at times, giving Toronto the option of using a bigger frontcourt. The second-year forward's ability to handle minutes at multiple positions could help him carve out a significant role in the Raptors' rotation, and he's likely to generate some buzz in fantasy drafts this year. There was also no mention of his sprained finger from the Summer League, suggesting he's 100 percent.